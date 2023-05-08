Rutgers Women’s Basketball officially signs Destiny Adams

On April 15, North Carolina transfer and New Jersey native Destiny Adams announced that she would be coming home to join the Scarlet Knights.

On Monday, head coach Coquese Washington shared that Adams has officially signed to come play in Piscataway.

“We are thrilled to bring Destiny Adams back home to New Jersey,” Washington said. ”Destiny brings so many gifts to the table: she can score at all three levels, she is a tough defender, rebounds like crazy and excels on the defensive end of the floor. She is going to bring speed, toughness and mismatches to our lineup. Our fans will absolutely love watching her play and it will be fun watching her go to work in front of her family and friends.”

Adams, who attended Manchester Township High School, played the last two years at North Carolina. She played in 61 career games. As a sophomore, Adams set a new career-high with 23 points against South Carolina State in her first start.

Adams quickly became a standout in high school and put up a legendary career in New Jersey.

At Manchester, Adams was named a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic 2021 Girls National Team. As a senior, she averaged 30.1 points and 18.7 rebounds while becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

In 2020-21, Adams was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year — the first from Manchester Township. Now, she will become the fist Top 100 ESPNW player to sign with Rutgers since 2015.

Rutgers finished 12-20 this season with a 5-13 record in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights advanced to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament after a 63-59 victory over Northwestern.

The addition of the 6-foot-3 guard will give Washington and the Scarlet Knights another weapon to insert into the rotation.