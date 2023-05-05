Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse falls to Maryland in Big Ten semifinal

It was a rematch of the Big Ten Championship Game on Thursday night and as a repeat, the Scarlet Knights came up just short.

No. 23 Rutgers got off to a slow start against No. 10 Maryland and was unable to complete the comeback in the second half during a 15-9 loss in Columbus, OH.

This marked the third-consecutive year that Rutgers advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights logged an exciting victory over No. 16 Johns Hopkins to move on, marking its third ranked win of the year. The Scarlet Knights also defeated No. 6 Stony Brook and No. 19 Jacksonville.

Maryland jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first quarter and extended to 10-1 by halftime. In the second half, Rutgers would attempt to claw its way back in the game, allowing just four goals over the final two quarters. At this point, it was too late.

Marin Hartshorn finished with four goals in the final game of her career. She has logged 213 points, 119 goals, 91 assists, and 168 draw controls in her career. Sophia Cardello totaled 10 saves, eclipsing 400 for her career.

First Team All-Big Ten selection Meghan Ball continued her strong play as well. She finished with four draw controls and became the second player in program history to product 100 or more in a single season twice.

The Scarlet Knights closed out the game by outscoring Maryland 5-3 in the fourth quarter.

It was another successful postseason run for the Scarlet Knights and the standard is set for the program moving forward.