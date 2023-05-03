Rutgers working with Altius Sports Partners to hire NIL General Manager

Rutgers is not messing around when it comes to NIL in college sports.

On Tuesday, Rutgers Athletics announced that it is partnering with Altius Sports Partners and creating a General Manager position in-house that focuses on NIL.

“Altius Sports Partners is an industry leader and this partnership is another tool in our efforts to provide our student-athletes a comprehensive approach to compete in NIL,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs. “Altius will provide unparalleled support to our student-athletes and external stakeholders.”

According to the release, the GM position will “oversee operations surrounding NIL programming at Rutgers including education, training, monitoring, and working alongside the school’s compliance office to ensure adherence to rules and regulations.”

With the current state of collegiate athletics, Rutgers is making a move to further organize and prioritize its NIL operations.

“Cultivating this partnership with Rutgers Athletics is an honor for us,” said Celine Mangan, Director of Business and Client Strategy at Altius Sports Partners. ”We’re excited to help establish the very best person to lead their NIL efforts and provide all stakeholders in the NIL space with the resources to navigate this new era. We’re confident that our expertise in identifying and developing top-notch leadership will be instrumental in elevating the entire program and propelling Rutgers Athletics toward future success.”

The ASP GM Program is “designed to centralize support services for NIL, creating a distinct standalone vertical within athletics departments. The program, launched in July 2022, offers customized education for each department to navigate the changing landscape. ASP personnel bring a wealth of knowledge on national issues such as licensing, sponsorship, agents, employment, labor, collective bargaining, Title IX, and other impending concerns.”

The job remains open and the search for a GM has begun. What we know is that NIL has become important, both in recruiting and in the transfer portal, for many sports — highlighted by football and basketball. Rutgers is interested in making it a major priority and taking its athletic program to the next level.