NEWS: 2024 PG Dellquan Warren decommits from Rutgers

The 2024 recruiting class for the Scarlet Knights, which was previously ranked No. 2 in the nation, just took a bit hit.

Four-star point guard Dellquan Warren has decommitted from Rutgers, according to On3 Sports.

Warren has not completely closed the door on recommitting to Rutgers down the line but with the current stage of college basketball, it is hard to feel good about a commit until the pen hits the paper. With the transfer portal and recruiting process changing, it feels more like free agency in the sport and Warren is now in play for other schools.

NEWS: 2024 four-star point guard Dellquan Warren tells me he has decommitted from Rutgers.



Story: https://t.co/25QtCS1bue pic.twitter.com/byeKqbAJBO — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 23, 2023

Warren is currently the No. 7 point guard, 60th overall nationally, in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports Composite. He originally chose Rutgers over the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Maryland, Pitt, and Cincinnati — among others.

Warren was part of a recruiting class that featured five-star Ace Bailey, who is a consensus top five player in the nation, and four-star Lathan Sommerville.

The news comes shortly after Cam Spencer announced that he would be entering the transfer portal as a grad student. The Scarlet Knights still await decisions from Cliff Omoruyi and Paul Mulcahy about returning to school next year.

Steve Pikiell has his work cut out for him once again after the program has taken a few hits in recent days.