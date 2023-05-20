Rutgers Baseball earns No. 5 seed in Big Ten Tournament

The regular season is now in the books for Rutgers Baseball.

The Scarlet Knights ended regular season action by salvaging the series finale with a 14-6 victory over Minnesota. Rutgers finished the season with a record of 33-21 and 14-10 in Big Ten play.

The conference announced the Big Ten Tournament bracket on Saturday night and the Scarlet Knights earned the fifth seed. They will begin action on Wednesday at 3 PM ET against fourth-seeded Nebraska.

Rutgers was strong on the mound all year, finishing second in the conference with a 4.17 team ERA. Teams hit .245 against the Scarlet Knights, which is also second in the conference during the regular season. Justin Sinibaldi appeared in 12 games, including eight starts, and logged a 2.76 ERA. Ben Gorski was a strong arm out of the bullpen, finishing at 2.77 in 39 innings (24 appearances).

Transfer Drew Conover and freshman Christian Coppola were the only players to eclipse 60 innings pitched.

Offensively, the Scarlet Knights were in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten.

Rutgers was sixth in the conference with a batting average of .294. It was also fourth in hits (544), fifth in home runs (54), seventh in doubles (99) and triples (13).

Ryan Lasko hit .332, which was a team-high. He added 11 home runs and 55 RBI. He was one of four players to hit over .300 while starting all 54 games. Brito batted .308 with a team-high 14 home runs and 55 RBI. Evan Sleight (.311) and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (.301) also accomplished this feat.

The Scarlet Knights will look to make another run in the Big Ten Tournament. Last season, they came up just short in the championship game and will get another chance at redemption.