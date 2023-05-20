2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket

The Big Ten baseball regular season is officially in the books and we now have a bracket.
On Saturday night, the Big Ten shared the bracket and schedule for this year’s tournament. All games will be played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The slate will begin on May 23 with the Championship Game being played on May 28.
Below, check out the full bracket along with a breakdown of the schedule.
2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule
All times Eastern below, times on bracket reflect Central
Tuesday, May 23
- Game 1: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan - 11am
- Game 2: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 Illinois - 3pm
- Game 3: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Michigan State - 7pm
Wednesday, May 24
- Game 4: No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Rutgers - 3pm
- Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - 8pm
Thursday, May 25
- Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - 11am
- Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - 3pm
- Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 - 7pm
Friday, May 26
- Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7 - 3pm
- Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8 - 8pm
Saturday, May 27
- Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9 - 10am
- Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 - 2pm
- Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 - 6pm (if necessary)
- Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12 - 10pm (if necessary)
Sunday, May 28
- Big Ten Championship Game - 3pm
Loading comments...