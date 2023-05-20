2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket

The Big Ten baseball regular season is officially in the books and we now have a bracket.

On Saturday night, the Big Ten shared the bracket and schedule for this year’s tournament. All games will be played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The slate will begin on May 23 with the Championship Game being played on May 28.

Below, check out the full bracket along with a breakdown of the schedule.

2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule

All times Eastern below, times on bracket reflect Central

Tuesday, May 23

Game 1: No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan - 11am

Game 2: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 Illinois - 3pm

Game 3: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Michigan State - 7pm

Wednesday, May 24

Game 4: No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Rutgers - 3pm

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 - 8pm

Thursday, May 25

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 - 11am

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 - 3pm

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 - 7pm

Friday, May 26

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7 - 3pm

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8 - 8pm

Saturday, May 27

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9 - 10am

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 - 2pm

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11 - 6pm (if necessary)

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12 - 10pm (if necessary)

Sunday, May 28