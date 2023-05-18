Rutgers Women’s Basketball adds 4-star guard Lisa Thompson

Coquese Washington continues to build her team and bring talent to Piscataway.

On Wednesday, Rutgers announced the signing of Class of 2023, four-star guard Lisa Thompson. The product of Example Academy in Frankfort, Ill. is currently No. 60 in the nation, according to ESPNW.

“We are truly fortunate to add a player like Lisa Thompson to our roster,” Washington said. “Lisa is one of the most athletically gifted players in the entire 2023 class. She has an impressive vertical jump and really gets after it on the defensive end. She also scores the ball in droves, especially on slashing attacks to the basket. She is definitely going to add lots of spice to our transition attack.”

Thompson chose the Scarlet Knights over NC State, DePaul, Boston College, Mississippi State, Florida, State, and Michigan State.

As a senior, Thompson was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and earned an invitation to the USA Women’s U17 World Cup Team Trials. This culminated an extremely successful career for the point guard. Thompson helped her team win the 2023 Independent National Championship. She was also named the Herald News Player of the Year twice and an Illinois All-State selection.

Thompson will join the Scarlet Knights next season along with Destiny Adams and Mya Petticord. Both will transfer in and be eligible to play next season. Petticord is a former four-star recruit while Adams is a former McDonald’s All-American.

Washington has been recruiting well this offseason and will continue to build the program moving forward.