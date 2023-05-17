Rutgers Football lands commitment from WR JaQuae Jackson

The wide receiver room in Piscataway needed a spark this offseason.

On Wednesday night, the Scarlet Knights seemed to get one. DII All-American receiver JaQuae Jackson shared on Instagram that he has committed to Rutgers.

Jackson quickly became one of the biggest names at wide receiver in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher chose Rutgers over the likes of Colorado, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Pitt, Texas A&M, and West Virginia — among many others.

As a junior at California University of Pennsylvania, Jackson caught 77 passes for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns. In three years, Jackson totaled 148 catches for 2,120 yards and 23 touchdowns. Jackson comes to Piscataway with one year of eligibility left.

Jackson brings experience and athleticism to the offense right away. The wide receiver room has been a weakness this offseason because of unknown factor. Jackson has a chance to come in and be the No. 1 option right away for the Scarlet Knights — whether it is on the outside or inside.

Rutgers has a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca and eventually a new full-time starter under center. Now, both will have a receiver with great speed and length to work into the mix.

Jackson fills a hole right away for Rutgers and gives the offense a spark that it desperately needed.