Possibilities for Cliff Omoruyi following NBA G League Elite Camp

It has been nearly two months since Rutgers big man Cliff Omoruyi announced that he would be testing the waters of the NBA Draft. Now, we are two weeks away from when Omoruyi will have to make a decision on his future.

Omoruyi maintained his eligibility for his senior season in Piscataway over the course of this process. He has until June 1 to decide if he wants to return to school or potentially pursue another option.

So, what are the options?

Of course, keeping his name in the draft would be one. After participating in the G League Elite Camp, Omoruyi may decide that this is not the best option.

Rutgers saw both Omoruyi and Caleb McConnell compete at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago over the weekend. From here, athletes would earn an invitation to the NBA Combine, which is taking place from May 15-21. Omoruyi did not receive an invitation, which could lead him back to Piscataway next season.

On Saturday, Omoruyi played 21 minutes and finished with 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting and six rebounds. Defensively, Omoruyi added a steal but had four fouls. He also turned the ball over four times. He struggled on Sunday, scoring three points and grabbing three rebounds. Omoruyi knocked down a three from the top of the key and did not take another shot.

If he decides to pull his name out of the 2023 NBA Draft, Omoruyi has a few options.

A return to Rutgers should be near the top of the list but Omoruyi can also decide to transfer. As unlikely as this is, it is still an option in today’s era of college basketball. If Omoruyi wants to go pro, he could join the G League and attempt to earn a contract that way — or get drafted next year.

Rutgers will welcome Gavin Griffiths and transfer Noah Fernandes to Piscataway next season. If Omoruyi returns, it will bring back one of the best paint presences in the Big Ten. Omoruyi currently has two years of eligibility remaining. This means that if he decides to use both years, he would be part of a team when the Class of 2024 comes in, which is currently ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports. He would have one year to mentor four-star, 6-foot-9 center Lathan Sommerville — and of course, five-star Ace Bailey.

Omoruyi is though one phase of the NBA Draft process. Now, fans will be waiting to see if Omoruyi decides to return to school before the deadline.