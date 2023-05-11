Women’s Lacrosse: Meghan Ball named Big Ten Defender of the Year

Meghan Ball can add one more accolade before ending her senior year.

The senior has been named the Big Ten Defender of the Year, marking the second-consecutive year the Scarlet Knights have earned a conference award. In 2022, Cassidy Spilis was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

Ball is the first Rutgers player named conference defender of the year since Kristin Checksfield was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2002.

Ball was named a Tewaarton Award Top-25 finalist and Midseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse. Also, she was a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection.

In 2023, Ball led the Big Ten in caused turnovers with 3.53 per game, which was also second nationally. She was also tops in the conference in ground balls per game with 3.00. Ball caused three or more turnovers in 10 games this season.

In total, Ball has been named First Team All-Big Ten three times in her career. She has totaled 307 draw controls, 172 ground balls, and 154 caused turnovers. Earlier in the year, she became the program’s all-time leader in caused turnovers and draw controls, where she is the first in program history to eclipse 300.

Ball is able to add another award to her resume in what has been a legendary career with the Scarlet Knights.