Rutgers Baseball: Chris Brito breaks program’s all-time home run record

Chris Brito has inserted his name in the history books.

One of the best power bats in the nation over the last two years has officially etched his name at the top of a list of great Scarlet Knight home-run hitters.

On Sunday, Brito launched a no-doubt home run to left field to give him 43 for his career. This moonshot against Penn State broke the Rutgers all-time home run record that has been held by Todd Frazier since 2007.

CHRIS BRITO HAS DONE IT!!!



A no-doubt home run to left field and Chris Brito has broken Todd Frazier's program record with his 43rd career home run!!#TCD pic.twitter.com/DJBds0zZxv — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 7, 2023

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Brito stepped into the box looking to do some damage. On a 1-1 count, he got a pitch to hit and did not miss it. The home run gave the Scarlet Knights a 7-2 lead and contributed to a sweep of the Nittany Lions.

Brito now has 11 home runs on the season. He has driven in 45 runs and is batting .282 with a .421 OBP.

This home run also gave Brito his 190th career RBI. The program record is currently 191, held by both Jake Daubert and Pete Zoccolillo. There is more history on the horizon for Brito as he continues to show that he is one of the biggest weapons in Rutgers history.