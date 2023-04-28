Freshman QB Ajani Sheppard continues to impress in first Spring

With the way Greg Schiano does business, do not expect a quarterback to be named anytime soon.

When the conversations are had, Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon are at the forefront. It is becoming harder and harder to ignore first-year quarterback Ajani Sheppard.

Originally committed to Old Dominion, Sheppard flipped his commitment to the Scarlet Knights and is turning heads with his athletic ability and physical tools. This is not to say that Sheppard will win the job but his work during the spring will keep him in the mix.

“He’s really improving by leaps and bounds,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “It’s good to see. When you’re a freshman quarterback right out of high school, there’s so much to learn. When I talk about the game going faster, I’m sure it’s going fast for him.”

The speed of the game in the Big Ten compared to high school action is something to get used to. With that being said, the quarterback room as a whole looks like it needs the game to slow down a bit.

Sheppard displayed his dual-threat ability on a weekly basis at Iona Prep last season. As a senior, he threw for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions. On the ground, Sheppard totaled 1,291 yards and 11 touchdowns. During the spring, he has been working on improving his footwork and accuracy, which will go well with his rocket arm.

The addition of Sheppard gives the Scarlet Knights some depth and carryover at the most important position on the field. Even if it is not this year, Sheppard will be a factor for the Scarlet Knights over the course of his career.

“You can see when he gets it and it all slows down, he’s going to be a really good player,” Schiano said.