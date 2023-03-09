Big Ten Tournament Game Thread: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Michigan (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

This is a must-win contest for both sides if they want to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers enters as losers in is of eight while Michigan also teeters on the bubble entering the Big Ten Tournament.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: United Center in Chicago, IL

Tip-off: Thursday, March 9 at 12:00 PM ET

TV: BTN with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (color) & Andy Katz (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 43; Michigan - No. 54

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 43; Michigan - No. 39

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, March 9 at 12:00 PM ET.