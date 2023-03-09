Big Ten Tournament Game Thread: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Michigan (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)
This is a must-win contest for both sides if they want to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers enters as losers in is of eight while Michigan also teeters on the bubble entering the Big Ten Tournament.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: United Center in Chicago, IL
Tip-off: Thursday, March 9 at 12:00 PM ET
TV: BTN with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (color) & Andy Katz (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 43; Michigan - No. 54
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 43; Michigan - No. 39
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, March 9 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Michigan -155 | Rutgers +135
- Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan -2.5 (-110) | Rutgers +2.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 132.5 (-110) | Under 132.5 (-110)
New season #TheKnighthood pic.twitter.com/fg7yaMG13r— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) March 8, 2023
