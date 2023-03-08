Trevor Cohen named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for second time

Trevor Cohen continues to make an immediate impact for Rutgers in his first season in Piscataway.

The Holy Spirit product won his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award in three weeks. Cohen hit .471 (8-for-17) over the previous week. During the most recent series against UNC Greensboro, Cohen scored or drove in 10 of the 16 runs scored by Rutgers.

This season, Cohen is batting .500, which leads the Big Ten. He has reached base in every game this season.

The early-season struggles continue for Rutgers, who suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of UNC Greensboro over the weekend. The Scarlet Knights are now 4-7 on the year.

Rutgers handled Wagner on Tuesday, 18-3, and will be back in action for a three-game set with Georgia Southern this weekend in Statesboro, GA.