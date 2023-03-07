Big Ten Awards: Caleb McConnell named Co-Defensive Player of the Year

The Big Ten announced the individual awards and All-Conference teams on Tuesday afternoon.
Caleb McConnell highlighted the selections for Rutgers by being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Northwestern’s Chase Audige.
McConnell led the conference in steals with 2.6 per game. In Big Ten play, he totaled 49 steals in 19 games. He becomes the first player to repeat as DPOY in the conference since Kenny Lowe of Purdue back in 2004. McConnell is also the first player to win the award twice overall since Ohio State’s Aaron Craft, who won his second award in 2014.
Cliff Omoruyi was also honored for his play this season. The big man was named Second-team All-Big Ten by media and Third-Team by coaches.
As a junior, Omoruyi is averaging 12.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He added 2.3 blocks per game on the defensive end of the floor. Both Omoruyi and McConnell were named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Cam Spencer earned Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Full Big Ten Awards
Player of the Year: Zach Edey, Purdue
Coach of the Year: Chris Collins, Northwestern
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Chase Audige, Northwestern
Sixth Man of the Year: Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Freshman of the Year: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
First Team
Coaches
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kris Murray, Iowa
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Zach Edey, Purdue
Media
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kris Murray, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Second Team
Coaches
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Derrick Walker, Nebraska
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Media
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
Third Team
Coaches
Matthew Mayer, Illinois
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
Jett Howard, Michigan
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgrs
Media
Matthew Mayer, Illinois
Filip Rebraca, Iowa
AJ Hoggard, Michigan State
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
All-Freshman Team
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jett Howard, Michigan
Braden Smith, Purdue
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
Connor Essegian, Wisconsin
All-Defensive Team
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Zach Edey, Purdue
