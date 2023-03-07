Big Ten Awards: Caleb McConnell named Co-Defensive Player of the Year

The Big Ten announced the individual awards and All-Conference teams on Tuesday afternoon.

Caleb McConnell highlighted the selections for Rutgers by being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Northwestern’s Chase Audige.

McConnell led the conference in steals with 2.6 per game. In Big Ten play, he totaled 49 steals in 19 games. He becomes the first player to repeat as DPOY in the conference since Kenny Lowe of Purdue back in 2004. McConnell is also the first player to win the award twice overall since Ohio State’s Aaron Craft, who won his second award in 2014.

Cliff Omoruyi was also honored for his play this season. The big man was named Second-team All-Big Ten by media and Third-Team by coaches.

As a junior, Omoruyi is averaging 12.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He added 2.3 blocks per game on the defensive end of the floor. Both Omoruyi and McConnell were named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Cam Spencer earned Honorable Mention All-Conference.

Full Big Ten Awards

Player of the Year: Zach Edey, Purdue

Coach of the Year: Chris Collins, Northwestern

Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Chase Audige, Northwestern

Sixth Man of the Year: Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Freshman of the Year: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

First Team

Coaches

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Zach Edey, Purdue

Media

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Second Team

Coaches

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Derrick Walker, Nebraska

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Media

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Third Team

Coaches

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Jett Howard, Michigan

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgrs

Media

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

Filip Rebraca, Iowa

AJ Hoggard, Michigan State

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

All-Freshman Team

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jett Howard, Michigan

Braden Smith, Purdue

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Connor Essegian, Wisconsin

All-Defensive Team

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Zach Edey, Purdue