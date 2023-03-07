Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament: Full Schedule & Bracket

The Big Ten Tournament begins on Wednesday night and will wrap up on Sunday right before the Selection Show. The question is, will Rutgers hear its name called fr the third-consecutive year?

The Scarlet Knights will face Michigan on Thursday afternoon in a must-win game for both sides. With a loss, Rutgers could be knocked out of the mix after losing seven of nine to end the year. The Scarlet Knights remain on the bubble, making this an extremely important tournament.

The action will be exciting from start to finish in one of the top conference in the nation. Below, follow along with the full schedule of games and bracket for the tournament:

First Round - Wednesday, March 8

Game 1 (#12 Wisconsin vs. #13 Ohio State) – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 2 (#11 Nebraska vs. #14 Minnesota) – 25 minutes following Game 1 (BTN)

Second Round - Thursday, March 9

Game 3 (#8 Michigan vs. #9 Rutgers) – Noon ET (BTN)

Game 4 (#5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5 (#7 Illinois vs. #10 Penn State) – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 6 (#6 Maryland vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 10

Game 7 (#1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner) – Noon ET (BTN)

Game 8 (#4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9 (#2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 10 (#3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)

Semifinals - Saturday, March 11

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (CBS)

Big Ten Championship Game - Sunday, March 5

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)