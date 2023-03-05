Senior Night Game Thread: Northwestern at Rutgers

Northwestern (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at Rutgers (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten)
Do the Scarlet Knights have one final battle in them? Rutgers is coming off one of its worst losses in recent memory and will now face another difficult test with Northwestern.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ
Tip-off: Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 PM ET
TV: BTN
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 37; Northwestern - No. 45
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 35; Northwestern - No. 51
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Northwestern +175 | Rutgers -205
- Against the Spread (ATS): Northwestern +5 (-110) | Rutgers -5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 127.5 (-110) | Under 127.5 (-110)
