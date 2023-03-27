Rutgers Basketball: Dean Reiber enters transfer portal

Rutgers has seen another reserve enter the transfer portal. On Monday, Dean Reiber entered the transfer portal, making it three Scarlet Knights that are now looking for new homes.

Reiber’s transfer was reported by Verbal Commits. Last week, both Jalen Miller and Oskar Palmquist entered the portal. It was also announced that Cliff Omoruyi would test the waters of the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility.

Reiber played in 69 games for Rutgers averaging 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. This season, the three-star recruit out of North Carolina played in 28 games and averaged 6.8 minutes per game. He scored a season-high eight points and added four steals in a loss to Iowa on Jan. 29.

With the transfer portal being as important as it is in college basketball nowadays, the Scarlet Knights will need to figure out where they stand before making moves. Last season, Rutgers did not lose any players to the portal while adding Cam Spencer. Now, they have seen three reserves decide to enter and will have a chance to add replacements.

With the recent announcements, Rutgers will have two open scholarships for next season. This is if Omoruyi decides to return to school. Baye Ndongo and Jamichael Davis are scheduled to sign their letters of intent in April.

After a quiet year in the transfer portal last season, Steve Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights will be busy this time around.