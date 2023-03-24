Rutgers Basketball: Oskar Palmquist enters transfer portal

Rutgers forward Oskar Palmquist has entered the transfer portal, making it two Scarlet Knights looking for new homes this offseason.

On Friday, Verbal Commits confirmed that the forward would enter the portal after three years in Piscataway. He now joins Jalen Miller, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

In three years, Palmquist appeared in 48 games for Rutgers and averaged 7.1 minutes. During his Scarlet Knights’ career, Palmquist averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds.

Palmquist hails from Sweden and was recruited out of Central Pointe Christian Prep School in Kissimmee, FL. He will have one year of eligibility remaining and will likely be looking for a spot where he can log more minutes in his final season.

On Thursday, Cliff Omoruyi declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. This now makes three announcements coming out of Rutgers this week.

With the transfer portal being as important as it is in college basketball nowadays, he Scarlet Knights will need to figure out where they stand before making moves. Last season, Rutgers did not lose any players to the portal while adding Cam Spencer. Now, they have seen two reserves decide to enter and will have a chance to add replacements.