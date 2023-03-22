Rutgers Basketball: Jalen Miller enters transfer portal

The transfer portal is a big part of college athletics nowadays and Rutgers Basketball has navigated it well. The Scarlet Knights have been able to retain players well but on Wednesday, they saw the first move.

Verbal Commits reported that Rutgers reserve guard Jalen Miller entered the transfer portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining when he picks his new school.

Miller, a former three-star recruit, committed to Rutgers out of the Bishop Walsh School in Washington DC. He made 37 appearances for the Scarlet Knights, averaging 0.7 points per game on 31.6% shooting. During his two-year tenure at Rutgers, he was used as a defensive specialist and did not see big minutes.

Rutgers G Jalen Miller has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/g5HxBjh4ve https://t.co/8DszS9skBh — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2023

Miller is now the second player who will not be on the roster next season, joining Caleb McConnell. Rutgers has a chance to return much of its core from this season starting with Paul Mulcahy, Cam Spencer, and Cliff Omoruyi.

With the departure of Miller, Rutgers will now have 13 scholarship players for the 2023-24 season. Before this announcement, the Scarlet Knights were one over the 13-scholarship limit. Baye Ndongo and Jamichael Davis are expected to sign their letters of intent in April, taking the final two spots.

This means that Rutgers will need to see more movement if they want to make any additions in the transfer portal. It will be interesting to see if anyone follows the lead of Miller and decides to test the waters in the transfer portal. If not, Rutgers will return a similar group to run it back next season.