Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Minnesota

Rutgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Minnesota (7-20, 1-16 Big Ten)

Rutgers is back in action on Thursday night coming off an incredible comeback on Sunday night. The Scarlet Knights will look to keep momentum going against the bottom team in the Big Ten.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, MN

Tip-off: Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM ET

TV: FS1 with Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and Devin Harris (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 35; Minnesota - No. 56

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 32; Minnesota - No. 240

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM ET.