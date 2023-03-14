 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NIT Tournament Game Thread: Hofstra at Rutgers

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!

By Greg Patuto
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - Purdue vs Rutgers

Hofstra (24-9, 16-2 CAA) at Rutgers (19-14, 10-10 Big Ten)

Rutgers is in the postseason — the NIT Tournament. If all goes according to plan, Rutgers could host three games at home before moving on to bigger things in the tournament. Yes, Rutgers should be in the NCAA Tournament. There is no time to think about that on Tuesday night.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Tip-off: Tuesday, March 14 at 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 84, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Tuesday, March 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Hofstra +215 | Rutgers -255
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Hofstra +5.5 (-110) | Rutgers -5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 139.5 (-110) | Under 139.5 (-110)

