Big Ten Tournament Game Thread: No. 5 Purdue vs. Rutgers

No. 5 Purdue (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (19-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

Rutgers is back in action after a hard-fought, ugly win over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights will take on top-seeded Purdue, looking to make more magic.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: United Center in Chicago, IL

Tip-off: Friday, March 10 at 12:00 PM ET

TV: BTN with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (color) & Andy Katz (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 84, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 38; Purdue - No. 5

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 35; Purdue - No. 6

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Friday, March 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Purdue -350 | Rutgers +280

Purdue -350 | Rutgers +280 Against the Spread (ATS): Purdue -7 (-110) | Rutgers +7 (-110)

Purdue -7 (-110) | Rutgers +7 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 127 (-110) | Under 127 (-110)