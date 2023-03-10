Big Ten Tournament Game Thread: No. 5 Purdue vs. Rutgers

No. 5 Purdue (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (19-13, 10-10 Big Ten)
Rutgers is back in action after a hard-fought, ugly win over Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights will take on top-seeded Purdue, looking to make more magic.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: United Center in Chicago, IL
Tip-off: Friday, March 10 at 12:00 PM ET
TV: BTN with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (color) & Andy Katz (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 84, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 38; Purdue - No. 5
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 35; Purdue - No. 6
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Friday, March 10 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Purdue -350 | Rutgers +280
- Against the Spread (ATS): Purdue -7 (-110) | Rutgers +7 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 127 (-110) | Under 127 (-110)
That’s one ☝️. See y’all in the AM for Round 3. #TheKnighthood ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/I2RpbXOBN0— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) March 10, 2023
