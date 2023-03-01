Rutgers Baseball rides strong pitching to victory in home opener

After hitting the road to begin the season, Rutgers returned to Piscataway to play its first game at Bainton Field.

Wyatt Parliament logged his first win of the year, leading a strong charge on the mound for the Scarlet Knights during their 6-3 win over St. Joe’s.

Rutgers (6-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Trevor Cohen single that scored Hugh Pinkney and Ryan Lasko. Cohen has not started the year 13-for-25 at the dish with eight RBI.

St. Joe’s (1-3) tied it up in the top of the second but the Scarlet Knights were prepared to play in front of their home fans.

Evan Sleight and Danny Melnick got on base to begin the inning before RBI knocks from Pinkney and Cam Love. Lasko contributed a sac fly and another run scored on an error.

Parliament entered the game in the fourth inning and pitched three scoreless to secure the win. Ben Gorski earned the save with three innings of his own, allowing just one run.

Rutgers will be back on the road this weekend for a three-game set with UNC Greensboro in Greensboro, NC.