Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Indiana

No. 24 Rutgers (16-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at No. 18 Indiana (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Rutgers will travel to Assembly Hall to take on a streaking Indiana squad. The Hoosiers have won six of their last seven but have not had luck against the Scarlet Knights. Indiana has lost six consecutive games in this series.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN

Tip-off: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 PM ET

TV: BTN with Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 19; Indiana - No. 22

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 16; Indiana - No. 20

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 PM ET.