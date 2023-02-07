Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Indiana

No. 24 Rutgers (16-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at No. 18 Indiana (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)
Rutgers will travel to Assembly Hall to take on a streaking Indiana squad. The Hoosiers have won six of their last seven but have not had luck against the Scarlet Knights. Indiana has lost six consecutive games in this series.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN
Tip-off: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 PM ET
TV: BTN with Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 19; Indiana - No. 22
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 16; Indiana - No. 20
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Indiana -205 | Rutgers +175
- Against the Spread (ATS): Indiana -4.5 (-110) | Rutgers +4.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 136 (-110) | Under 136 (-110)
Gameday ! Gameday ! Gameday! ️⚔️— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) February 7, 2023
Indiana
Assembly Hall
️ 6:30 PM
@BigTenNetwork
@wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/3XFjo3oypi
