Mawot Mag to miss remainder of the season with a torn ACL

Rutgers has announced that forward Mawot Mag will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL on Saturday against Michigan State.

The injury occurred in the first half as the Scarlet Knights were in the midst of a defensive battle with the Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Mag went for a layup but grabbed his right knee before hitting the floor hard. Mag was unable to return to the contest and was seen in street clothes during the second half.

Rutgers made the new public on Tuesday afternoon with a statement, including one from head coach Steve Pikiell.

“We’re going to miss Mawot greatly,” Pikiell said. “He’s a high-energy player, a veteran presence, and the ultimate glue-guy. He’s one of our best team defenders and one of our best offensive rebounders. There’s not a better person in our program and we can’t wait to see him back on the floor in front of Rutgers Nation.”

Mag started all 23 games of the season not this point. He was averaging 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per night. Since Big Ten play began, Mag began shooting the ball well (57.5% from two and 42.9% from three). Where the Scarlet Knights will miss Mag the most is on the defensive end of the floor.

Rutgers, who jumped back into the AP Top 25 this week, continues to be one of the best defensive teams in the country. It ranks second in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Mag is a major reason why Rutgers has been able to dominate on this end of the floor.

The Scarlet Knights will have to see the next man step up. In Mag’s absence, Aundre Hyatt will be leaned on a bit more on each end of the floor. Rutgers will be back in action at Assembly Hall against Indiana on Tuesday night.