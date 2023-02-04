 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Rutgers at Madison Square Garden

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!

By Greg Patuto
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten)

The designated home game for the Scarlet Knights will take place at the World’s Most Famous Arena. Rutgers will look to avenge a loss in East Lansing in January.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Tip-off: Saturday, February 4 at Noon ET

TV: FOX with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 195, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 19; Michigan State No. 46

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 16; Michigan State - No. 41

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Saturday, Feb. 4 at Noon ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Michigan State +170 | Rutgers -195
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan State +4.5 (-110) | Rutgers -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 126.5 (-110) | Under 126.5 (-110)

Loading comments...