Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Rutgers at Madison Square Garden

Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten)
The designated home game for the Scarlet Knights will take place at the World’s Most Famous Arena. Rutgers will look to avenge a loss in East Lansing in January.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Tip-off: Saturday, February 4 at Noon ET
TV: FOX with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 195, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 19; Michigan State No. 46
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 16; Michigan State - No. 41
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Saturday, Feb. 4 at Noon ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Michigan State +170 | Rutgers -195
- Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan State +4.5 (-110) | Rutgers -4.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 126.5 (-110) | Under 126.5 (-110)
