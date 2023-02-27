Rutgers Baseball: Scarlet Knights drop two during Swig & Swine Classic

Rutgers traveled down to Shipyard Park in Charleston, SC to compete in the Swig & Swine Classic. The Scarlet Knights won the opener on Friday before dropping the final two to end the weekend.

After two series, Rutgers sits at 2-4 to begin the season.

Rutgers 5, George Mason 4

The weekend began with a bang as Rutgers won a thriller in 10 innings, 5-4, over George Mason.

Drew Conover made his second start of the year and delivered six scoreless innings, allowing three hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts. Sam Portnoy struck out three in the eighth as the Scarlet knights entered the ninth with a 2-0 lead.

George Mason scored three in the top of the ninth before Danny Melnick tied it in the bottom half with a sac fly. The Patriots took the lead once again in the top of the 10th.

Cameron Love began the bottom of the 10th with an infield single before Ryan Lasko moved him to second with a bunt. Freshman Hugh Pinkney roped a triple to tie the game. With Pinkney on third, Chris Brito sent a sac fly to deep center to give the Scarlet Knights a victory.

Pinkney and Josh Kuroda-Grauer finished with two hits and an RBI each.

Ball State 5, Rutgers 4

After a win on Friday, the Scarlet Knights were on the wrong end of a 5-4 game against Ball State on Saturday.

Rutgers took a 4-1 lead in the sixth after a Jordan Sweeney double and Lasko groundout scored two runs.

John Modugno got the start for Rutgers in a bullpen game. He went two innings, allowing one hit and no runs. Garrett French, Ethan Bowen, and Wyatt Parliament allowed one run each out of the pen.

Ball State tied the game at four in the seventh on a CJ Horn double. They ended up taking the lead on an Adam Tellier home run in the eighth.

Rutgers was unable to manufacture a run in the ninth and ended up with a split over the first two games of the weekend.

Boston College 6, Rutgers 4

It was another tightly-contested game in the weekend finale but the Scarlet Knights came up short once again. Rutgers fell 6-4 to Boston College and fell to 2-4 on the year.

Jake Marshall went into the fourth inning during his second start of the year. He logged 3+ innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits.

After the Eagles took a quick lead, Rutgers jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first. Brito drew a bases loaded walk before Trevor Cohen singled and Sweeney doubled.

Boston College scored two in the third and one in the fourth to go up 4-2. Brito delivered power with a solo home run in the fifth to get within a run but Boston College kept extending with a ru in the sixth. Sweeney stayed hot with an RBI double but the Scarlet Knights could not get the game even.

Rutgers will be back in action on Tuesday during its home opener at Bainton Field against St. Joe’s. This weekend, the Scarlet Knights will play a three-game set against UNC Greensboro in Greensboro, NC.