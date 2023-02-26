Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Penn State

Rutgers (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Penn State (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten)
Rutgers is coming off one of its worst performances of the year in a crucial game against Michigan. Now, the Scarlet Knights face another that will have massive implications in the standings.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, PA
Tip-off: Sunday, February 26 at 6:30 PM ET
TV: FS1 with Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Jesse Settles (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 35; Penn State - No. 56
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 35; Penn State - No. 49
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Penn State -158 | Rutgers +138
- Against the Spread (ATS): Penn State -3 (-110) | Rutgers +3 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 132.5 (-110) | Under 132.5 (-110)
