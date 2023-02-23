Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Michigan at Rutgers

Michigan (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten) at Rutgers (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)
Rutgers was able to break a three-game skid with a crucial victory in Madison. Now, the Scarlet Knights return home in another pivotal game that will go a long way in seeding for the Big Ten Tournament.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ
Tip-off: Thursday, February 23 at 8:30 PM ET
TV: FS1 with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 28; Michigan - No. 62
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 27; Michigan - No. 49
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Michigan +200 | Rutgers -240
- Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan +5.5 (-110) | Rutgers -5.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 135 (-110) | Under 135 (-110)
Dark Knights take the court today ️⚔️— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) February 23, 2023
Michigan
Jersey Mike’s Arena
️ 8:30 PM
@FS1
@wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/QhYdbT9LpB
Loading comments...