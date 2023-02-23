Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Michigan at Rutgers

Michigan (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten) at Rutgers (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

Rutgers was able to break a three-game skid with a crucial victory in Madison. Now, the Scarlet Knights return home in another pivotal game that will go a long way in seeding for the Big Ten Tournament.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Tip-off: Thursday, February 23 at 8:30 PM ET

TV: FS1 with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 28; Michigan - No. 62

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 27; Michigan - No. 49

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Michigan +200 | Rutgers -240

Michigan +200 | Rutgers -240 Against the Spread (ATS): Michigan +5.5 (-110) | Rutgers -5.5 (-110)

Michigan +5.5 (-110) | Rutgers -5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 135 (-110) | Under 135 (-110)