Rutgers Baseball: Trevor Cohen named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Trevor Cohen made an immediate impact for Rutgers in his first collegiate series over the weekend.

In a three-game series against Campbell, Cohen went 8-for-11 (.727) with six RBI and four runs scored. On Tuesday, the Big Ten acknowledged his insane weekend, naming Cohen the conference’s Freshmen of the Week.

Cohen marks the first Scarlet Knight to win this honor since Evan Sleight in May 2021.

In the first series of the year, Cohen appeared in and started all three games. On Friday, Cohen finished 4-for-4 with a double and one RBI in his first collegiate game. He finished with one hit on Saturday before totaled five RBI and two runs scored in the series finale on Sunday.

The Scarlet Knights will be back in action this weekend at the Swing and Swine Classic at Shipyard Park in South Carolina, facing Canisius on Friday, Ball State on Saturday, and Boston College to close it out on Sunday.