Rutgers Baseball splits final two against Campbell

After losing the season-opener on Friday night, Rutgers was back in action on Saturday and Sunday to close out a series against Campbell.

Trevor Cohen finished 8-for-11 in his first collegiate series as the Scarlet Knights were able to get a split in the final two games of the series.

Saturday, Feb. 18 - Campbell 10, Rutgers 0

Over the first two games of the season, the offense that was one of the best in the nation in 2022 was nonexistent.

Campbell cruised to a 10-0 victory after jumping on Rutgers late in the game.

Christian Coppola made his first start in a Rutgers uniform and despite suffering the loss, looked sharp. The freshman went 3 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five. He was out dueled by Chance Daquilam who tossed five scoreless for the Camels.

Campbell got on the board in the first on a wild pitch before Jarrod Belbin plated a run with a single in the second. Tyler Halstead broke the game open with a two-run home run in the sixth.

The dynamic offense from last season for the Scarlet Knights was held to just two hits — one each from Cohen and Evan Sleight.

Sunday, Feb. 19 - Rutgers 16, Campbell 3

After being stifled over the first two games of the series, Rutgers got started early in a 16-3 win on Sunday to close out the series.

Ryan Lasko scored on a throwing error to get the game started before Cohen drove in two with a single. Jordan Sweeney delivered the first home run of the season for Rutgers in the top of the second.

Cohen finished 3-for-5 with five RBI to cap off a tremendous start to his career. Danny Melnick added three hits of his own and scored four runs.

Jake Marshall got the start for Rutgers after transferring in the offseason. He went three innings allowing one run. He did not give up a hit but struggled with control, walking six. Grant Besser earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Scarlet Knights took advantage of mistakes and ran the bases well on Sunday. They scored 16 runs on just nine hits in the finale.

Rutgers will be back in action this weekend in the Swing & Swine Classic at Shipyard Park in Charleston, SC.

The Scarlet Knights will take on Canisius on Friday, Ball State on Saturday, and close it out with Boston College on Sunday. The home opener at Bainton Field is scheduled for Feb. 28 against St. Joe’s.