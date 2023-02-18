Rutgers Baseball falls in season-opener to Campbell

The Scarlet Knights took some time to get going in their season-opener on Friday night.

After a slight rain delay, Rutgers took the field to begin a 2023 campaign that has great expectations. The good thing about baseball is that there is always another game coming up.

Rutgers was sluggish out of the gate and suffered an 11-5 loss to Campbell in Buies Creek, NC.

The Camels got to Drew Conover early when Tyler Halstead delivered a two-run triple in the bottom of the first. Campbell scored in each of the first four innings, highlighted by a two-run home run from Lawson Harrill.

Rutgers got on the board in the top of the fifth after a Trevor Cohen single and Ryan Lasko double. Tony Santa Maria plated both with a single.

In the bottom of the sixth, Campbell put away any thoughts of a comeback effort when Trenton Harris cleared the bases with a three-run double.

Chris Brito, who set a program record for RBI in a season last year, got his first two of the season with a double in the seventh. Cohen added an RBI on a double in the eighth.

Freshman Ethan Bowen made an impression during his first appearance for the Scarlet Knights. He tossed the final three innings for Rutgers without allowing a hit and striking out four.

Rutgers will be back in action at 3 P.M. on Saturday as Christian Coppola takes the mound. Jake Marshall will conclude the series on Sunday at Noon.