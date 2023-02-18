Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Wisconsin

Rutgers (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (15-10, 7-8 Big Ten)

Is it panic time for the Scarlet Knights? After a loss to lowly Nebraska at home, Rutgers has dropped three in a row and it is beginning to get a bit dicey. The team is in dire need of a win and a road win against the Badgers could set it all back in motion.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, WI

Tip-off: Saturday, February 18 at 12:00 PM ET

TV: BTN with Dave Resvine (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 380, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 29; Wisconsin - No. 76

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 27; Wisconsin - No. 71

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 PM ET.