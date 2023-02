It was a night to forget for the Scarlet Knights during what has been an overall positive campaign in 2022-23.

The Scarlet Knights allowed 82 points to lowly Nebraska in a double-digit loss on its home floor. Rutgers will be back in action on Saturday to take on Wisconsin in Madison.

Click here for postgame recap. Below, check out what Steve Pikiell had to say following the loss.

Steve Pikiell on the loss to Nebraska