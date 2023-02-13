Isiah Pacheco ends rookie year as a Super Bowl champion

The dream has become a reality for Isiah Pacheco. The former Scarlet Knight has officially gone from seventh-round pick to Super Bowl champion in his first season.

On Sunday night, Pacheco found the end zone for the Kansas City Chiefs and totaled 76 yards on 15 carries. He was the game’s leading rusher and because the first Scarlet Knight to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since LJ Smith in 2005.

From draft night, Rutgers’ fans knew what the Chiefs had and Andy Reid and company found out very quickly during training camp.

As the season went on, Pacheco proved that he could be the primary back for a contending team. Pacheco rushed for 830 yards on 170 carries as Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC. Pacheco logged double-digit carries in each postseason game and was a big factor early on against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The offensive line for the Chiefs was elite in both the air and ground attack. The Eagles did not register a sack in the game after leading the NFL in that category this season. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce led the way but Pacheco needed to be efficient to give Kansas City any semblance of a threat in the run.

From the opening drive, it was clear that the Chiefs could use this to their advantage against the front of Philadelphia.

On the final drive of the night where Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal, Pacheco totaled 17 yards and broke off a lengthy run that helped put the team in place to win the game. As a whole, Pacheco totaled 137 rushing yards in the postseason.

Pacheco scored his first touchdown during a Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. On Nov. 20, he logged his first 100-yard game. Durin the postseason, Pacheco made an immediate impact with 95 yards in the Divisional Round. Now, he can add a Super Bowl ring to the resume.

Rutgers has seen many players go on and be successful at the next level. In an Andy Reid offense, Pacheco has a chance to have a successful career in the NFL.