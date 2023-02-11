Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Illinois

No. 24 Rutgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) at Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Rutgers will travel to State Farm Center, a place they have never won, in search of a road victory in the Big Ten to boost its resume. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a road loss against Indiana and will look to get back on track.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

Tip-off: Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 PM ET

TV: FS1 with Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Sirius 391, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers - No. 21; Illinois - No. 25

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 17; Illinois - No. 25

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2:00 PM ET.