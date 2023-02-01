Rutgers to hire longtime NFL assistant Pat Flaherty as OL coach

Greg Schiano now has a full offensive staff to work with.

Rutgers is planning to hire longtime NFL assistant Pat Flaherty to the open offensive line coaching position on the staff, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Flaherty will rejoin the Scarlet Knights after serving as an NFL assistant for many years. He previously served as an offensive line assistant for Rutgers from 1984-91. Flaherty last coached in college in 1999, when he was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Iowa. Since then, he has been part of great success in the NFL.

Flaherty is best known for serving as the offensive line coach for the New York Giants from 2004-15. He was on the staff under Tom Coughlin and part of two Super Bowl victories. Flaherty also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

In 2019, Flaherty was fired by Brian Flores during training camp and this was the last time he served on a staff. In 2020, he was an analyst for Penn State before becoming a consultant for Rutgers. During his time with the Nittany Lions, he worked closely with Kirk Ciarrocca.

There has been plenty of shuffling within the offensive staff for the Scarlet Knights. Flaherty takes over as offensive line coach, a position last held by Augie Hoffman. He has since left the program. Nunzio Campanile also moved on to take a job at Syracuse. Of course, Sean Gleeson was let go in the middle of the 2022 season.

Rutgers hired Ciarrocca as its new offensive coordinator and made him the highest-paid assistant in program history.

Dave Brock was also brought in to be the new wide receivers coach. With this addition, former WR coach Damiere Shaw will move to running backs while Andrew Aurich will take over as tight ends coach.

The new addition is a good one for the Scarlet Knights, bringing in an experienced leader to head a group that has been an area of concern over the years. After what was a historically bad season on the offensive side of the ball, Rutgers has its new staff in place for 2023.