Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Minnesota at Rutgers

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!

By Greg Patuto
Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Minnesota (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) at Rutgers (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Tip-off: Wednesday, February 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: BTN with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (color)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 21; Minnesota No. 221

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 17; Minnesota - No. 194

Betting Lines

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 PM ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Minnesota +870 | Rutgers -1500
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Minnesota +15 (-110) | Rutgers -15 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 125.5 (-110) | Under 125.5 (-110)

