Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Minnesota at Rutgers

Minnesota (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) at Rutgers (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten)
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ
Tip-off: Wednesday, February 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: BTN with Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (color)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color), WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 21; Minnesota No. 221
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 17; Minnesota - No. 194
Betting Lines
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Minnesota +870 | Rutgers -1500
- Against the Spread (ATS): Minnesota +15 (-110) | Rutgers -15 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 125.5 (-110) | Under 125.5 (-110)
The first episode of Scarlet Knight Tales is here. Go back to Bayonne with New Jersey's Point Guard @paulmulcahy_4. #TheKnighthood ️⚔️— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) February 1, 2023
: https://t.co/pPZQnKLKPq pic.twitter.com/x4JAQlTeJk
