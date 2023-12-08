Mawot Mag expected to return Saturday night vs. Seton Hall

Rutgers is preparing to get a big missing piece back in the lineup.

On Friday night, the Scarlet Knights announced that Mawot Mag is expected to make his return to the court on Saturday night against Seton Hall.

Mag has been sidelined since Feb. 4 when he suffered a torn ACL in a win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. In total, Mag has missed 19 games spanned across two seasons.

Following the win over Michigan State, Rutgers dropped eight of its final 11 games without Mag. The Scarlet Knights are off to a 5-3 start this season after back-to-back double-digit losses to Illinois and Wake Forest.

Prior to his injury, Mag was averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field, 30% from three-point range. He added one steal per game on the defensive end.

Mag has been cleared for contact since October and has been working his way back to the court. The return cannot come soon enough as Rutgers looks to get a spark on both ends of the floor.