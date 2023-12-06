Five-star guard Dylan Harper commits to Rutgers

For Rutgers fans, the wait is finally over and the dream has become reality.

On Wednesday, Dylan Harper, the top player in New Jersey and No. 2 player in the nation, announced his commitment to Rutgers. Harper shared the news with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski before going live on Overtime from Fanatics in New York City to publicly announce his decision. Harper chose to stay home and attend Rutgers over the likes of Duke, Kansas, Indiana, and Auburn.

Harper will now join Ace Bailey, giving the Scarlet Knights two of the top three players in the Class of 2024. Rutgers now has the third-ranked recruiting class in the nation, behind only Duke and Kentucky.

Don Bosco (N.J.) Prep guard Dylan Harper — the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN Class of 2024 — is committing to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, he tells ESPN. Harper is making public that decision at the @Fanatics offices in New York shortly. pic.twitter.com/lJxtxmcFtQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2023

Harper now joins five-star Bailey, four-star center Lathan Sommerville and forwards Bryce Dortch and Dylan Grant in the recruiting class.

Harper has been busy during the fall making his official visits across the nation. This includes his visit to Rutgers on Oct. 25 where he was joined by Bailey, Sommerville, Dortch, and five-star Class of 2025 small forward Trey McKenney. He also made multiple unofficial visits to Piscataway, including the end of August when he attended Rutgers’ season-opening victory vs. Northwester.

Of course, Harper is the brother of Rutgers legend Ron Harper Jr., who helped the Scarlet Knights reach two consecutive NCAA Tournaments in 2021-22. Over the course of his recruitment, Harper has spoken highly of Rutgers because it focused on recruiting him rather than using his brother and ties to New Jersey.

Head coach Steve Pikiell and his staff made this clear over the last year. Pikiell and other coaches have traveled around the state to watch Harper and Don Bosco play other powerhouses within the state, such as Camden and Roselle Catholic. It did not stop there. Pikiell and three assistants were present at Peach Jam in July to watch Harper while also taking the trip to Hungary where he competed in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

As time went on, many believed that Rutgers emerged as the favorite for Harper and now it is official. Rutgers has kept one of the nation’s top players in his home state and will sign its top-rated recruit ever. With Harper now in the mix for the 2024-25 season, the Scarlet Knights will have great aspirations come March.