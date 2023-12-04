5-star Dylan Harper sets commitment date

Five-star guard and Rutgers main target Dylan Harper has officially set his commitment date.

The No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 will announce his decision live on Fanatics on Overtime on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Harper currently has Rutgers in the mix along with Duke, Indiana, Auburn, and Kansas.

Harper, the younger brother of Rutgers legend Ron Harper Jr., would complete what is already a historic recruiting class for Steve Pikiell. Ace Bailey, the No. 3 player in the class, headlines the 11th best 2024 class in the nation. Bailey is currently the highest-ranked signee in program history but Harper would set a new mark if he were to commit.

Bailey is joined by other signees four-star center Lathan Sommerville and forwards Bryce Dortch and Dylan Grant.

Harper has been busy during the fall making his official visits across the nation. This includes his visit to Rutgers on Oct. 25 where he was joined by Bailey, Sommerville, Dortch, and five-star Class of 2025 small forward Trey McKenney.

Rutgers fans will finally have the answer to the question they have been waiting for. All eyes will be on Overtime on Wednesday afternoon to see where one of the best players in the nation will play his collegiate basketball.