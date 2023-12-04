College Football Transfer Portal Opens: Which Scarlet Knights are on the way out?

The College Football transfer portal officially opened on Monday, allowing players to enter after weeks of speculation.

Rutgers has a chance to be active in the portal at many positions but will also lose some members of the team. To this point, there has not been a large number of players entering the portal.

Check out the players who will be on their way out of Piscataway as the portal opens:

Evan Simon, QB

Simon will enter the transfer portal after spending three years in Piscataway. He appeared in nine games and completed 57.7% of his passes in 2022. Simon there for 777 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. After Gavin Wimsatt won the job this year, he appeared in every game and Simon will now be looking for a new home.

Rashad Rochelle, WR

Rochelle will enter the portal with two years of eligibility left. In 2023, Rochelle was not used offensively as he did not record a catch or carry. This comes after a 2022 season where he carried the ball 27 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Rochelle got a chance as a returner this year and had 165 yards on four kickoff returns. Whoever lands Rochelle in the portal is getting a speedster that can be productive if used the right way.

Max Patterson, WR

Patterson has spent three years at Rutgers but will enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining due to a redshirt as a freshman. He appeared in 23 games in three years but logged just three catches for 11 yards.

Carnell Davis, S

Davis entered Piscataway as a wide receiver but moved to the secondary quickly. He was used on special teams this season, totaling two tackles and a pass breakup. Davis has appeared in 15 games over the last two years.