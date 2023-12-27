Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami Preview & Prediction

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Rutgers vs. Miami

Where: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY

Kick-off: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2:15 PM ET

Weather: 53 degrees, cloudy with a 63% chance of rain, 9 mph winds

TV: ESPN with Drew Carter (play-by-play), Robert Smith (color) & Taylor Smith (sideline)

Stream: Fubo TV

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Mike Teel (analyst, Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Alec Crouthamel; Audacy app, SiriusXM 372, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Miami leads all-time 11-0, last meeting Miami beat Rutgers 34-10 in 2003.

Miami SB Nation Site: State of the U

Returning Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt - 131-for-274, 47.8%, 1,651 yards, 9 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 1,099 yards on 217 carries, 5.1 ypc, 7 touchdowns

Receiving: Christian Dremel - 34 catches for 440 yards, 12.9 ypc, 3 touchdowns

Defense: Deion Jennings - 85 tackles; Mohamed Toure - 3.5 sacks; Max Melton - 3 interceptions

Miami

Passing: Tyler Van Dyke - 219-for-333, 65.8%, 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. - 579 yards on 89 carries, 6.5 ypc, 6 touchdowns

Receiving: Xavier Restrepo - 74 catches for 993 yards, 13.4 ypc, 5 touchdowns

Defense: James Williams - 73 tackles, Rueben Bain Jr. & Francisco Mauigoa - 7.5 sacks, Kamren Kitchens - 5 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

Like it has been over the course of the season, the question will be — can Rutgers run the ball effectively?

The Scarlet Knights received good news offensively when Kyle Monangai announced his return for the 2024 season. The Big Ten’s leading rusher finished with 1,099 yards and was able to be a workhorse for an offense that struggled through the air. Once again, this will have to be the case.

In what will likely be a low-scoring game, Rutgers will have to set the tone on the ground and sustain drives on the ground. Gavin Wimsatt struggled through the air and was unable to find consistency, completing less than 50% of his passes this season. Rutgers will likely be aggressive in the portal and it has begun with the addition of Dymere Miller, the top FCS wide receiver in the portal. That will not help on Thursday, of course.

It has been a positive month for Rutgers following the final game of the regular season. Many key players will be back and it can only get better with a win on Thursday.

When Miami has the ball

Rutgers had one of the best defenses in the nation this year and it will have to make it difficult for a backup quarterback for Miami.

Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal for the Hurricanes and did not last long as he quickly committed to Wisconsin. Now, Miami will be going with third-straight quarterback Jacurri Brown. Van Dyke is now a Badger and Emory Williams suffered an injury during the regular season. This means that Brown will be making his first start of the year. The redshirt freshman did not attempt a pass in 2023.

What does this mean for the Hurricanes? It is hard to say but we expect Rutgers to be aggressive defensively.

The Scarlet Knights return many starters on that side of the ball including Mohamed Toure, Robert Longerbeam, Aaron Lewis, and Wesley Bailey. That side of the ball will be loaded once again for the Scarlet Knights as they look to pick up one final victory.

Could Rutgers win this game?

Not only can Rutgers win this game but the Scarlet Knights have jumped up as favorites heading into the matchup. The Scarlet Knights will be expected to compete and pick up their seventh win of the year.

Prediction: Rutgers 23, Miami 16

Final thoughts

The Pinstripe Bowl — a place that Rutgers know well. Fans, are we excited? It is definitely not the ideal location but a bowl game is a bowl game. Next season, let’s hope Rutgers can get to six wins once again and get a better destination but that is a conversation for another day.

It was a humbling finish to the season for Rutgers. Take it as a reminder that the Scarlet Knights are not where they want to be but have a chance to get there if the arrow keeps pointing up. Greg Schiano has certainly done this with many key returners for the 2024 season.

The goal for this season was to get to a bowl game. That has been accomplished. Now, the goal is to win a bowl game and let fans celebrate a win for the first time since Oct. 21 and a bowl victory for the first time since the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl, a 40-21 triumph over North Carolina.