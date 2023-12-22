Rutgers commits Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey explode during City of Palms Classic

Many of the nation’s top teams and players were down in Fort Myers, FL this week for the City of Palms Classic.

Rutgers fans were on high alert as both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were in attendance — and neither disappointed.

Harper recently committed to Rutgers, joining Bailey and giving Rutgers two of the top three players in the Class of 2024. This gave fans hope for a deep run in the postseason next year and watching the two future Scarlet Knights will only intensify hopes and expectations.

The first game for each team saw Harper and Bailey square off. In the end, Don Bosco ran away from McEachern in the second half but both players impressed. Harper finished with 28 points and eight rebounds while Bailey put up 24 points.

On Friday, the duo put up insane numbers once again.

Harper led Don Bosco and an upset of Columbus and the Boozer twins. He finished with 38 points on 12-for-23 from the field, including 4-for-8 from three, and 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Bailey outdid Harper in Friday’s action by putting up 43 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. There are many who believe that the 6-foot-8 Bailey is the most versatile player in the class.

Harper received high praise as well during the broadcast. Many eyes were on Cameron and Cayden Boozer but the No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 stole the show. Paul Biancardi compared Harper to New York Knicks’ point guard and future All-Star Jalen Brunson during the broadcast on ESPNU.

“This kid plays a mature game, he’s reliable, he has a consistent approach, he decided to stay home and play for Steve PIkiell at Rutgers,” Biancardi said.

Let’s not forget that Brunson was arguably the best college basketball player of this generation. He won two National Championships with Villanova and a National Player of the Year award. Brunson has also turned into an elite point guard at the NBA level. For Harper, this would be an incredible level to reach.

Is it attainable? Absolutely. Harper has shown an ability score at all levels. He can create his own shot in the midrange or get to the basket and finish with contact. As for Bailey, he plays like a guard. His athleticism is unmatched and brings a silky smooth jump shot from distance.

Both Harper and Bailey are projected to be top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. After seeing them up against other elite competition around the country, there is no doubt that they are two of the best. Rutgers fans continue to count the days until these two take the court together in Piscataway.