2024 Early Signing Period: Monte Keener signs with Rutgers Football

Rutgers adds a tight end with a familiar skillset.

By Greg Patuto
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The tight end has not been an element of the passing game for Rutgers that has been present over the years. The Scarlet Knights have had a pass blocking group that thrived along the offensive line. Monte Keener is an incoming freshman that can bring both elements to the offense.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 28 in MI, No. 77 TE & No. 1444 overall

High School Position: TE, DE (6’6, 215lbs)

Projected College Position: Tight End

High School: Linden

Hometown: Linden, MI

Most Notable Offers: Indiana, Minnesota, Buffalo, Air Force, Army, Navy, Penn

Rutgers has struggled to get tight ends involved in the passing attack. Johnny Langan has been a leader of the team over the years and one of the best blockers on the team. Now, Keener enters with a similar skillset. He is a big body that is expected to be involved in both the passing game and blocking.

