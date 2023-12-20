2024 Early Signing Period: Monte Keener signs with Rutgers Football

The tight end has not been an element of the passing game for Rutgers that has been present over the years. The Scarlet Knights have had a pass blocking group that thrived along the offensive line. Monte Keener is an incoming freshman that can bring both elements to the offense.

Welcome, @KeenerMonte — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 20, 2023

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 28 in MI, No. 77 TE & No. 1444 overall

High School Position: TE, DE (6’6, 215lbs)

Projected College Position: Tight End

High School: Linden

Hometown: Linden, MI

Most Notable Offers: Indiana, Minnesota, Buffalo, Air Force, Army, Navy, Penn

Rutgers has struggled to get tight ends involved in the passing attack. Johnny Langan has been a leader of the team over the years and one of the best blockers on the team. Now, Keener enters with a similar skillset. He is a big body that is expected to be involved in both the passing game and blocking.