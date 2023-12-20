2024 Early Signing Period: Montele Johnson signs with Rutgers Football

The linebacker position continues to be a staple of a Greg Schiano defense and he wants to make sure it remains that way for years to come. On Wednesday, Montele Johnson put pen to paper and made it official that he is on his way to Rutgers.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 19 in MI, No. 95 LB & No. 1115 overall

High School Position: LB (6’2, 220lbs)

Projected College Position: Linebacker

High School: West Bloomfield

Hometown: West Bloomfield, MI

Most Notable Offers: Missouri, Louisville, Kentucky, Kansas, Boston College

The linebacker position was the strength of Rutgers this season. Both Tyreem Powell and Mohamed Toure have announced their returns for next season. Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker are third-year players that will also be throw into the mix. If all goes right and the defense remains healthy, Johnson has a chance to learn and watch some veteran players who know what it is like to compete in the Big Ten.