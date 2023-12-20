 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Early Signing Period: Edd Guerrier signs with Rutgers Football

The Scarlet Knights add a running back with a record-breaking career.

By Greg Patuto
Syndication: The Record Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The running back position was a strength for Rutgers in 2023 and the offense just added another weapon. Edd Guerrier put together a record-breaking career in high school and is now officially on his way both Scarlet Knights.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 168 in FL, No. 91 RB & No. 1274 overall

High School Position: RB (5’7, 192lbs)

Projected College Position: Running Back

High School: Port Charlotte

Hometown: Port Charlotte, FL

Most Notable Offers: Louisville, Bowling Green, Wofford, South Dakota

The Scarlet Knights will return Kyle Monangai in 2024, who was the Big Ten's leading rusher. Schiano has featured many young backs over the years and Guerrier could be next in line. He enters Rutgers with a winning pedigree and great resume. This season, Guerrier became Port Charlotte’s all-time leading rusher with 3,708 yards on 447 carries, which was good for an 8.3 average. Now, he will look to continue his success at the Big Ten level.

