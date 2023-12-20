2024 Early Signing Period: Kevin Levy signs with Rutgers Football

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have a history of developing elite defensive backs and Kevin Levy is hoping to get into the mix. The Florida product officially signed his letter to come to Piscataway and patrol the secondary.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, N0. 36 in FL, No. 74 ATH & No. 566 overall

High School Position: ATH (6’0, 170lbs)

Projected College Position: Defensive Back

High School: Cardinal Newman

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

Most Notable Offers: Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida, Miami, NC State, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois, Louisville

Levy held many big-time Power Five offers but decided to commit to Rutgers. Schiano has recruited the state of Florida well and it continues here with a talented defensive back. Levy is a speedy, two-way player who is expected to play in the secondary at the next level. Rutgers will return three starters at after next season but lacks depth after that. Levy has a chance to develop early and work his way onto the depth chart come the fall.