2024 Early Signing Period: Carter Kadow signs with Rutgers Football

The offensive line for Rutgers has improved over the last year and it is because of big bodies that have remained consistent. Greg Schiano just added another on Wednesday in Carter Kadow.
247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 16 in WI, No. 132 OT & No. 1622 overall
High School Position: OL, DL (6’7, 260lbs)
Projected College Position: Offensive Line
High School: Middleton
Hometown: Middleton, WI
Most Notable Offers: Indiana, Wyoming, Western Michigan, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan
Pat Flaherty came in and helped the offensive line for Rutgers tremendously. This has been an issue over the course of Schiano’s second tenure. The line was a big reason why Kyle Monangai was able to lead the Big Ten in rushing. Kudos can be thrown into the mix moving forward. He has great size at 6-foot-7 and will put on more weight to compete in the trenches in the Big Ten.
