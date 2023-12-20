 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Early Signing Period: Carter Kadow signs with Rutgers Football

The Scarlet Knights land another big-bodied lineman.

By Greg Patuto
The offensive line for Rutgers has improved over the last year and it is because of big bodies that have remained consistent. Greg Schiano just added another on Wednesday in Carter Kadow.

247Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star, No. 16 in WI, No. 132 OT & No. 1622 overall

High School Position: OL, DL (6’7, 260lbs)

Projected College Position: Offensive Line

High School: Middleton

Hometown: Middleton, WI

Most Notable Offers: Indiana, Wyoming, Western Michigan, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan

Pat Flaherty came in and helped the offensive line for Rutgers tremendously. This has been an issue over the course of Schiano’s second tenure. The line was a big reason why Kyle Monangai was able to lead the Big Ten in rushing. Kudos can be thrown into the mix moving forward. He has great size at 6-foot-7 and will put on more weight to compete in the trenches in the Big Ten.

